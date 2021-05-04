Advertisement
Scene cleared after multi-vehicle collision disrupts traffic on Deerfoot Trail
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 4:15PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 4, 2021 9:35PM MDT
Two southbound lanes on Deerfoot Trail are blocked near 16 Avenue NE after a three vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon
CALGARY -- The scene has been cleared after a multi-vehicle collision disrupted traffic on the Deerfoot Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place around 3:15 p.m., in the southbound lanes on Deerfoot near the 16Avenue NE exit.
According to EMS, three vehicles were involved in the collision, with one rolling over. The two right lanes are presently blocked.
One person was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
There were traffic delays on the Deerfoot for several hours.