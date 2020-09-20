CALGARY -- Traffic has resumed after a pedestrian-involved incident shut down a street Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.

The scene was cleared by Calgary police around 1 p.m.

The incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. at 162 Ave and Shawville Wy S.E.. causing all lanes to be blocked eastbound and westbound at the LRT tracks.

According to a followup tweet by @YYCTransportation, 162 Avenue was closed at Shawville Way shortly after that.

It has since reopened.

There was no information available about the pedestrian.