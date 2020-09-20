Advertisement
Scene cleared in pedestrian-involved incident in southeast Calgary
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Sunday, September 20, 2020 10:51AM MDT Last Updated Sunday, September 20, 2020 2:05PM MDT
A pedestrian-involved incident shut down traffic on one street in southeast Calgary Sunday
CALGARY -- Traffic has resumed after a pedestrian-involved incident shut down a street Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
The scene was cleared by Calgary police around 1 p.m.
The incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. at 162 Ave and Shawville Wy S.E.. causing all lanes to be blocked eastbound and westbound at the LRT tracks.
According to a followup tweet by @YYCTransportation, 162 Avenue was closed at Shawville Way shortly after that.
It has since reopened.
There was no information available about the pedestrian.