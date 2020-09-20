CALGARY -- Traffic has resumed after a pedestrian-involved incident shut down a street Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.

The scene was cleared by Calgary police around 1 p.m.

CLEAR: The earlier incident involving a pedestrian on 162 Ave and Shawville Wy SE has been cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 20, 2020

The incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. at 162 Ave and Shawville Wy S.E.. causing all lanes to be blocked eastbound and westbound at the LRT tracks.

According to a followup tweet by @YYCTransportation, 162 Avenue was closed at Shawville Way shortly after that.

UPDATE: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, 162 Ave and Shawville Wy SE, 162 Ave is closed at Shawville Way. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 20, 2020

It has since reopened.

There was no information available about the pedestrian.