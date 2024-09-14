Scheduling conflict forces Peter Dinklage to cancel appearance at CIFF opening night
Peter Dinklage won’t be at opening night of the Calgary International Film Festival next week.
The award-winning actor, who starred in the global smash Game of Thrones, sent his regrets via a film fest spokesperson Saturday, explaining that a contractual obligation to another film prevents him from coming.
Dinklage starred in The Thicket with Leslie Grace, who will be in attendance.
“Unfortunately this is out of our control and Peter’s devastated not to be able to make it this year," said acting CIFF executive director Katherine Penhale, in a media release..
"While it’s certainly unfortunate, we know it will still be an incredible night celebrating the kick-off to CIFF’s 25th anniversary festival," she added, "and all the cast and crew who worked on The Thicket, who will be in attendance.
"We’ll look forward to inviting Peter back to CIFF in the future!”
The festival opens Sept. 19.
For more about CIFF, go here.
