School bus involved in Calgary collision with car on Crowchild

A school bus with 40 children onboard collided with a car Thursday at the intersection of Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail.

The incident took place around 12:35 p.m. A car was knocked onto its side and the driver was trapped inside and needed extrication.

A Calgary police spokesperson confirmed that 40 children were on the bus, with two suffering minor injuries that were assessed at the scene. No one has been transported to hospital.

The city’s social media feed is advising that multiple lanes on southbound Crowchild Trail at Glenmore Trail SW are blocked.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.