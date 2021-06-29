CALGARY -- Record high temperatures combined with significantly lower precipitation this year have many areas of Alberta heading toward drought.

The Calgary area has received just two-thirds of its normal precipitation since Jan. 1 — 117.7mm so far, which is nearly 60mm shy of the long-term average according to Environment Canada.

In many places, crops which should be growing quickly are starting to turn brown.

One life-long farmer near Strathmore says his usually dependable pasture has just a fraction of its normal growth, and he's already concerned about where he will find feed for his cattle.

"You know, we're not at the end of this yet but this is one of the worst years I've seen," said Roger Deeg, of Deeg Simmentals north east of Strathmore.

"There's 75 cow-calf pairs here and my biggest fear in all this is keeping them fed, keeping them healthy."

If drought conditions continue to worsen with the heat, he may be forced to sell off some of that herd.

"Thirty-eight degrees and a stiff wind just sucks (the moisture) out. You look at the countryside and it goes from pale green to brown in a hurry," said Deeg.

It's a challenge facing thousands of farmers across the province.

Alberta Pork Producers say pigs are holding up well in the heat and all producers have large ventilation fans in the barns to keep air circulating. Some also have misting systems to help cool the animals.

Alberta's weekly crop report shows much of the province still in largely good condition, but it was last released June 22.

The report comes out each Friday, and the Calgary area is forecast to reach at least 30 C, five out of the next nine days. The lowest forecast high is 26 C.