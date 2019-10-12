A popular spooky Calgary attraction during the month of October has returned after a one-year hiatus.

ScreamFest has a new home at the BMO Centre as part of HEX, the inaugural Halloween and Entertainment Expo.

"(One) of the changes here is we can control the environment," said Mike Sheppard, co-creator of HEX.

“We get to make it dark in the middle of the afternoon. Makes it much more interesting for haunted houses to be in the dark.”

The expo features celebrity appearances by Meatloaf and C. Thomas Howell, who is known for his roles in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Outsiders.

“We can have many more vendors, add a lot more atmosphere to what we want to do without having to be outside. So its been a really good change for us,” said Sheppard.

Before its hiatus in 2018, ScreamFest was held at Canada Olympic Park.

The expo runs until Monday.