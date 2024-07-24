Sea Bears set scoring record in late comeback against Surge in front of over 11K fans in Winnipeg

The Sea Bears rewarded a record-setting Winnipeg crowd with a record-high number of points Tuesday night.

With 11,051 fans in attendance – the second-largest crowd in CEBL history – the Sea Bears bounced back from a 13 point second-half deficit to defeat the Calgary Surge 111-104.

The 111 points eclipsed the teams’ previous record of 110 while the win clinched a playoff spot for the Sea Bears, who improved to 9-9.

Calgary had a four-game winning streak snapped as the Surge fell to 10-8.

Surge head coach Tyrell Vernon said the team had to tighten up defensively.

“We’re not built for outscoring teams. We’re not the 112-, 110-[point] type of team. We gotta grind it out a little bit more, keep flying around defensively. Multiple efforts — that’ll be the change,” Vernon said. In a story by Myles Dichter on the CEBL website.

Both teams scored at a high clip throughout the night, but it was a 10-2 third quarter surge that allowed the Sea Bears to overtake Calgary that turned the game around.

Justin Wright-Foreman lead Winnipeg with 24 points while Surge guard Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 and added 10 assists.

Stefan Smith added 17 for Calgary.

The two teams appear headed for a first-round playoff rematch, but before that, they meet Thursday in Calgary, where the Surge set the CEBL attendance record, drawing 12, 327 to the Saddledome on May 20.

It's Fan Appreciation Night as well.

