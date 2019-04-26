Calgary police are continuing to focus on two areas in their search for a mother and her child reported missing earlier this week who are now believed to be deceased.

Searchers are scouring the southeast neighbourhood of Cranston, where Jasmine Lovett, 25, lived with her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, as well as wooded areas around Bragg Creek and Priddis, particularly a public restroom along Highway 66.

Police are also searching around several properties about 10 kilometres to the east of that, saying they were led to the areas after analyzing electronic devices like cell phones, though they wouldn’t say who those belong to.

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning in Cranston, however police have released little information, other than to say he is known to the mother and her child and is also known to police.

A vehicle has also been seized.

Lovett and her daughter were reported missing when they didn’t show up for a family dinner on April 23. They were last seen on April 16 and Lovett's bank card was last used April 18.

Police were initially investigating it as a missing persons case, then said Thursday they have been unable to find any sign the pair are alive.

“Even though we have activity on her bank card, it was an online purchase and at this time we are unable to determine if it was Jamine using that bank card,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit.

Police say Sanderson’s biological father is being cooperative with investigators.

Timeline of events:

April 16 – The last time anyone heard from Jasmine Lovett.

April 18 – The last time Lovett’s bank card was used, however they don't know who used it.

April 23 – Lovett and her daughter reported missing after failing to attend family dinner.

April 24 – Police appeal to the public for help finding them.

April 25 – Suspect taken into custody in Cranston.

– Police begin search of Cranston and Bragg Creek/Priddis area.