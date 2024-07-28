CALGARY
Calgary

    • No sunshine? No problem, as Inglewood Sunfest draws hundreds

    The Inglewood Sunfest is a modern day street fair complete with vendors, food and music.

    This year organizers added more things to see and do which included activities for the whole family and all the events took over  9 Avenue S E. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    There was musical entertainment throughout the day in three separate areas; the Sunfest Dance Stage plus the Circle Shows on 12th and 13th streets.

    More than 200 local vendors sold diverse goods from handmade craftsmen items to vintage clothing, antiques & collectibles, and artisan food.

    “It's been great,” said Russ Cox of Forge Tech. 

    “Sunfest is very much like Lilac Fest;” Cox added. “You have everybody out, you have music, you have barbeques going on and then tons of fun vendors. If you walk up and down here, you'll find a lot of creative people.”

    The Inglewood Sunfest was revitalized in 2023 to create a launch event for the Calgary Fringe Festival and to highlight the historic and vibrant community of Inglewood.

