Early Sunday collision on Highway 22 leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

One person is dead and three others injured after a motor vehicle collision that took place early Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 22 and Township Road 281 in Rocky View County.

Around 1:15 a.m., Cochrane RCMP received reports of a serious collision. When emergency crews arrived, they observed that a truck hauling a trailer and small SUV collided while travelling in the same direction.

Early investigation suggests the both vehicles were heading north on Highway 22, when the truck over corrected coming back onto the road from the highway shoulder, then drifting into the southbound lane before returning to the northbound one.

The SUV hit the trailer, causing it to land in the southbound lane, while the truck and trailer stopped after striking the guard rail and going into a ditch.

The 19-year-old man driving the truck was pronounced dead on scene.

Two 26-year-old Calgary men and one 26-year-old Calgary woman were treated for non-life threatening injuries and transported to hospital in Calgary.

Police advise that traffic flow is delayed in the area. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.