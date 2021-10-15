Search underway for handcuffed man who escaped after allegedly assaulting Alberta RCMP officer

Have you seen Samuel Fralick? Crowsnest Pass RCMP would like to speak with him after he escaped from custody Thursday while handcuffed after allegedly assaulting an officer. Have you seen Samuel Fralick? Crowsnest Pass RCMP would like to speak with him after he escaped from custody Thursday while handcuffed after allegedly assaulting an officer.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024

Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon