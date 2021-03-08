Advertisement
Search underway for patient with medical concerns who walked away from Foothills Medical Centre
Melissa Graham, 33, left the Foothills Medical Centre Sunday morning against the orders of doctors. (supplied)
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as efforts are underway to find a missing 33-year-old woman who left the Foothills Medical Centre Sunday morning.
Melissa Graham was seen leaving the hospital at approximately 7:30 a.m. against the orders of medical staff.
According to police, Graham is "not well" and "her caregivers are very concerned for her welfare."
Graham is described as:
- 165 centimetres (5'5") tall;
- Having a slim build;
- Having black hair, and;
- Having a scar on her neck
Investigators have released a photo of Graham as well as surveillance footage images of her leaving the hospital. At the time of her departure, she was wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants, black and white Nike running shoes and was carrying a black bag with a white logo.
Anyone who encounters Graham or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234.