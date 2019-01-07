

CTV Calgary Staff





Alberta Health Services says more than one million influenza vaccines have been administered in Alberta since the end of August and there have been more than 4,600 confirmed cases of influenza in that time.

According to AHS’s 2018/2019 Influenza Season report, there have been 1,185,890 flu vaccines administered (502,339 in the Calgary zone) between August 26, 2018 and January 3, 2019 and there have been 4,607 laboratory confirmed cases (1,870 in the Calgary zone) in that time.

This flu season, 910 Albertans (437 in the Calgary zone) have been admitted to hospital who have lab confirmed influenza and 17 Albertans (7 in the Calgary zone) who had the flu have died .

AHS continues to encourage all Albertans over the age of six months to become vaccinated against influenza.

For additional information on influenza, including vaccination clinic schedules and signs and symptoms, visit Alberta Health Services – Influenza Immunization