The ongoing investigation into gunshots near a northeast business in July has resulted in charges against a second suspect.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven location in the 3300 block of 64th Street Northeast, in the community of on the evening of Wednesday, July 31 following reports of shots fired. The offenders had fled prior to the arrival of police.

A review of surveillance footage led investigators to identify one of the suspects and, on Saturday, August 3, 23-year-old Ahmed Hassan Rakka was arrested and subsequently charged with several offences.

Later that month, CPS members identified a second suspect in connection with the shooting. On Thursday, September 5, a search warrant was executed at a home in Whitehorn and 22-year-old Alemayehu Aman was arrested.

Aman face charges of:

Discharging a firearm with intent

Possession of an unlicensed weapon

Possession of a weapon without a registration certificate

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition

Aman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, September 11.