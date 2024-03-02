Second wave of snow hits Calgary as crews clear priority routes

Snow crews were out on Calgary’s streets early Saturday, as winter staged a fierce comeback.

Up to 10 centimetres are expected to fall throughout Saturday, the city said in a media release.

The focus on Saturday will be on the city’s busiest roads, including Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail.

Work includes plowing through lanes and applying material to routes as snow continues to fall.

The temperature is expected to fall throughout the day Saturday as well, falling to – 19 C by afternoon.

At 9 a.m., the temperature was -17 C with a windchill of – 26.