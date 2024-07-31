Secret dresser compartment discovered in Calgary drug trafficking investigation

Calgary police say the discovery of a unique secret compartment in a piece of bedroom furniture was the key to solving a recent drug trafficking investigation.

Officers received a Crime Stoppers tip that prompted them to investigate an alleged trafficker.

Officers arrested a woman on July 3, searching two homes, one in the 300 block of Douglas Park Boulevard S.E. and the other in the 6700 block of Elbow Drive S.W., as well as a 2022 Dodge Ram Rebel.

Officers say while searching the woman's home, they discovered a stand-up dresser in the bedroom with a "unique secret storage compartment."

The secret compartment was opened using magnets found nearby.

"When the officers slid the magnets across the top of the dresser, it unlocked internal mechanisms that opened a false top where drugs were stored."

Police seized "street-level distribution amounts" of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl worth an estimated $9,030.

Officers also found $1,105 in cash, scales, baggies, cell phones and a soda can with a false bottom.

Jada Dee Pearce, 45, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of proceeds of crime.

Calgary police discovered a secret compartment hidden in a bedroom dresser in a recent drug trafficking investigation. (Calgary Police Service handout) Police say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the investigation can call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.