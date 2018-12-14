An elderly woman is dead following a Friday night fire in a northwest neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 2200 block of 9 Avenue Northwest, in West Hillhurst, shortly after 8:00 p.m. following reports of a fire.

District Chief Tom Caves of the Calgary Fire Department says the responding firefighters encountered flames and heavy smoke and launched an attack on the blaze.

A search of the home led to the discovery of an elderly women within the structure. “Crews pulled one patient out and started CPR and then transported the patient into the care of EMS.”A paramedic crew transported the woman to hospital in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Sources confirm to CTV that the victim succumbed to her injuries.

The fire was extinguished and fire crews remained on the scene to monitor hotspots. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

CFD officials confirm two women live in the house and the other resident was not home at the time of the fire. The surviving resident has been located.