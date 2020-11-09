CALGARY -- Residents at Silvera for Seniors communities in Calgary are banding together to honour veterans in a unique and socially distant way ahead of Remembrance Day.

It's called the Poppy Challenge, and residents have turned it into a friendly competition, with bragging rights as the prize.

Over the past month, a group of seniors have been crocheting and knitting more than 1,400 poppies, which are now attached to a fence at the Silvera Aspen property along Memorial Drive.

The Poppy Challenge gave residents a unique opportunity to have some fun while remaining socially distant — and showcase the residents' creative talents.

Silvera’s Shouldice community took the challenge and ran with it, creating another 900 poppies.

The poppies can be seen on the fence outside 1171 Bow Valley Lane N.E.