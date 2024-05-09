CALGARY
Calgary

    • Sentence decision reserved for Calgary accountant convicted of fraud, theft

    Undated image of Jeff Borschowa, the Alberta accountant accused of fraudulently taking $500K in executor fees from the estate of a Calgary woman. (Zoom) Undated image of Jeff Borschowa, the Alberta accountant accused of fraudulently taking $500K in executor fees from the estate of a Calgary woman. (Zoom)
    Share

    The court head sentencing arguments on Thursday for an accountant who stole from a Red Deer woman's estate over a 10-year period.

    Jeff Borschowa, a family friend, was hired by Colleen Monier's family in 2011 after she died of brain cancer.

    Calgary police launched an investigation after Monier's family became suspicious over Borschowa's activities as executor.

    In 2021, he was charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.

    Police say Borschowa stole more than $500,000 from the estate.

    On Thursday, the Crown and defence made their submissions on sentencing for him, but both parties agreed that Borschowa likely only overcharged the family by between $225,000 and $250,000.

    His defence lawyers cited a number of mental health concerns that could have led to his actions such as a struggle with bipolar disorder, depression and a gambling addiction.

    Borschowa pleaded guilty to the charges after they were laid, but sentencing in the case has been delayed on multiple occasions.

    The judge presiding over the case will reserve their decision until later this year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal

    A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News