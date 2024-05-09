Sentence decision reserved for Calgary accountant convicted of fraud, theft

The court head sentencing arguments on Thursday for an accountant who stole from a Red Deer woman's estate over a 10-year period.

Jeff Borschowa, a family friend, was hired by Colleen Monier's family in 2011 after she died of brain cancer.

Calgary police launched an investigation after Monier's family became suspicious over Borschowa's activities as executor.

In 2021, he was charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.

Police say Borschowa stole more than $500,000 from the estate.

On Thursday, the Crown and defence made their submissions on sentencing for him, but both parties agreed that Borschowa likely only overcharged the family by between $225,000 and $250,000.

His defence lawyers cited a number of mental health concerns that could have led to his actions such as a struggle with bipolar disorder, depression and a gambling addiction.

Borschowa pleaded guilty to the charges after they were laid, but sentencing in the case has been delayed on multiple occasions.

The judge presiding over the case will reserve their decision until later this year.