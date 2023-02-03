Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhood

Police are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.

Thursday night about 8:30 p.m., officers received multiple reports from the 200 block of Fallmere Way.

When officers arrived, they discovered 12 different vehicles with tire damage.

All told, there were a total of 21 tires slashed.

Police say it appears this has happened two times previously.

Anyone with information, dash-cam or security camera footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.