Serious crash closes part of Highway 3 in Coleman, Alta.: RCMP

Police responded to a serious crash in the town of Coleman, Alta., on Tuesday afternoon.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP were on the scene on Highway 3 at 80 Street just before 3 p.m., according to a news release.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed and detours are in place.

RCMP asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No further details were provided by police.

Coleman is located approximately 232 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…