Investigators have arrested seven people following targeted patrols of the southwest Calgary community of Westbrook late last month.

Officials say that the community was targeted in a two-day operation, on June 27 and 28 that focused on drug trafficking operations at Westbrook Mall and the Westbrook LRT Station.

Police seized quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl and laid 30 charges against the following seven suspects:

Eileen Krumrei, 38

Luke John, 23

Richard Abdetunde, 31

Chase Poucette, 21

Colin Williams, 41

Deidra Meguins, 33

Steven Dyck, 30

The CPS says that the operation also gave them the opportunity to speak with local businesses, social agencies and city partners about the issues facing the Westbrook area.

In early June, police said that calls for service from the community have doubled over the past five years. Many business owners and employees at Westbrook Mall have also seen a spike in thefts.

Detectives say that there are a number of reasons of the jump in crime, including economic and addiction issues as well as the new Westbrook LRT, which has made the area much more accessible.

In response, police reorganized their strategy in place for the region and said they would work with transit officers, mall security and other community members to help stop crime.