Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple

Calgary police say multiple people were hurt during what they say was a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.

At approximately 9 p.m., officers were called to the facility in northeast Calgary after violence broke out during a protest.

Police told CTV News that as many as four people suffered minor injuries after an assault during the demonstration.

Gurpartap Baidwan, one of the organizers, said members of the Sikh Sangat, or temple congregation, were gathering in opposition of the elected leadership committee.

"(We were meeting) to oppose their various bylaw violations and a series of wrongdoings and grievances," he told CTV News.

Baidwan says the leadership is not following the rules of their faith or obeying the governance of the Sikh religion.

"They are required to abide by the Sikh Rehat Maryada that is issued by the Akal Takht, which is kind of like our Vatican," he said.

"The issue that we're having is that this committee that has come in is acting outside those parameters. They are not just violating the Sikh Rehat Maryada, which is the Sikh code of conduct, but they are also violating the institution's own bylaws as prescribed under Alberta law in the form of being a non-profit organization."

Baidwan says the protesters are also accusing the leadership of a lack of communication, unwillingness to settle conflicts in the community and general negligence.

He says protests against the leadership have persisted since Dec. 24, 2023.

"That's 15 day and night protests in this cold weather," Baidwan said.

"Not once has the committee come outside and not once has the executive committee come outside to communicate or talk to the protesters outside.

"Why would they be hiding?"

Calgary police have not released any details about what sparked the assault or if anyone has been charged.