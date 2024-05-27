Man charged after allegedly exposing himself to girls in Redcliff, Alta.: RCMP

A man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to a pair of girls in a park in Redcliff, Alta., and police believe there could be more victims.

According to an RCMP news release, officers were called to the River Valley Park around 7:30 p.m. on May 18 for a reported indecent act.

Police said it was reported that a man approached two girls, pulled down his pants and exposed himself. He fled the scene but was found by RCMP a short time later.

Gabriel Davidson, 22, of Medicine Hat, has been charged with committing an indecent act.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Medicine Hat on July 11.

RCMP believe there could be more victims of this crime.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it is asked to contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or through the P3 Tips app.