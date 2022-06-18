Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for Calgary

The wet spring weather continues in Calgary this weekend, with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect.

The watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will develop along the foothills on Saturday and progress eastward this evening."

Some of these thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and large hail," said the national weather agency.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The watch was lifted for Calgary by 9 p.m. but remained in place for surrounding areas, including Vulcan, Drumheller, Three Hills, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River, Medicine Hat and Claresholm.

For more information, you can visit the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.