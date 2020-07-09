CALGARY -- Severe thunderstorm watches are again in place for parts of central and southern Alberta.

Environment Canada issued the watches just before noon Thursday.

Areas under a watch include:

Calgary

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

Rocky Mountain House-Caroline

Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," reads the warning.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

A watch is a lower rating than a warning.

Environment Canada confirmed four tornadoes touched down in the province during storm activity on Tuesday.

And ealier this week, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said a mid-June hailstorm that swept over Calgary caused $1.2 billion in damage, making it the fourth costliest natural disaster in Canadian history.

Anyone who photographs or captures video of tornadoes, funnel clouds or storm damage is asked to email Environment Canada or phone the agency at 1-800-239-0484.