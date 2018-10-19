Paramedics say a woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries from a home in the Altadore area and police are investigating.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1900 block of 48th Avenue SW at about 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

A woman in her 20s was assessed at the scene and taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable condition with soft-tissue injuries.

Some neighbours say they have concerns about activity at the home.

“They’ve probably been called in at least five, six times over the past three weeks for just violent behaviour, shouting, screaming, uttering threats. Lots of doors crashing, breaking glass, It’s unnerving,” said a woman who lives nearby.

“Just a couple of nights ago there was a domestic. There was a lot of screaming and banging on doors and before I knew it the cops showed up and there were three cop cars and they had a guy handcuffed and then he let him go and I think there was a lot of drinking and fighting going on but we don’t really know what’s going on,” said Susan Simpson.

Police say the occupants of the home were taken into custody along with the victim and a few persons of interest.

The Sex Crimes Unit is investigating.