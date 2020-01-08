CALGARY -- The court has stayed charges against a 31-year-old Calgary man in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in May 2018.

A female victim reported to police that she had been attacked by a man who had stopped to speak with her on May 18, 2018.

Steven Robert Markin, 31, was arrested after a police investigation and charged with sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

During a hearing in November 2019, both charges were stayed by the court. The Crown has not given any details about what led to the charges being dropped.