Sexual assault charge stayed in alleged incident along Jack Rabbit Trail
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 12:05PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 12:14PM MST
Two charges, including sexual assault, have been stayed against a Calgary man.
CALGARY -- The court has stayed charges against a 31-year-old Calgary man in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in May 2018.
A female victim reported to police that she had been attacked by a man who had stopped to speak with her on May 18, 2018.
Steven Robert Markin, 31, was arrested after a police investigation and charged with sexual assault and unlawful confinement.
During a hearing in November 2019, both charges were stayed by the court. The Crown has not given any details about what led to the charges being dropped.