The judge-only sexual assault trial of an anaesthesiologist who practiced in both Lethbridge and Calgary began Tuesday at the Calgary courthouse.

Dr. Barry Wollach was charged with sexual assault in 2018 following an investigation into an alleged incident from 2016. According to his legal representative, the allegations involve a woman Wollach knew socially, and not one of his patients.

Wollach surrendered his permit to practice at the request of the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta in January 2019.

The trial is scheduled to last four days.