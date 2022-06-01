'She really has turned into the grandmother of the world': Calgarians love the queen but the monarchy? Not so much
At Calgary’s British Pantry store Platinum Jubilee memorabilia has been flying off the shelves since early in the year. Owner Hamida Virji said they have not been able to keep up with demand.
"People have been coming in since the beginning of the year asking us if we can get any souvenirs. They've been putting the names in the book for us to call them when it comes in. So when we call them they were here and within two days, we were sold out."
Virji says they actually had to pull souvenir teacups off the shelves because they were selling too fast.
"We are having a huge party on Saturday. So we thought we will hold a few pieces back."
Running a store that sells British food, treats and memorabilia, It should be no surprise that Virji, and most of her clients are monarchists.
"The Queen made a promise years ago, that she would continue to serve us well, and she has. She has served the Commonwealth well, and countries around the world. We would like to take this opportunity to wish her all the best and good health and congratulations."
The City of Calgary is also celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The City Archives' display of Queen Elizabeth II and Calgary’s Royal Connection will be viewable at the Municipal Building Atrium through June (and online) – including memorabilia from the last 70 years.
On June 2 Calgary buildings and landmarks will be lit in the regal colour of purple. Those sites include Arts Commons, Olympic Plaza, Calgary Tower, Stephen Avenue Galleria Trees, and the TELUS Spark building, a tree and commemorative plaque has been installed at Confederation Park.
On the pathways near that tree in Confederation Park Calgarians told CTV they have a great respect for the Queen and her long service to the Commonwealth.
"Absolutely. Yeah. God bless, and save the Queen," said Calgarian Tim Hayes "Totally convinced that she's a woman of age, and dignity. And yeah, I bless her and honour her."
"The Queen herself she's fantastic, and a part of our history" said Calgarian Kris Olsen. "And our heritage is something we should embrace and enjoy while she is still here."
SYMBOL OF COLONIALISM
Despite the 96-year-old monarch’s record- long reign, her stalwart image, and almost universal personal admiration, not everyone thinks the institution she represents still has a place in society.
"I love her as a human being, she is very kind she is nice. The family is nice," said Calgarian Eve Aboka, "but I think the Queen to me represents colonialism, and coming from Africa I don’t see the importance of colonialism in today’s society."
Alex Manitopyes also believes that as head of the British monarchy, the Queen represents a piece of Canadian history that should be relegated to the dust bin.
"It’s a symbol of colonialism, and it’s an illusion that we all need to detach from," said Manitopyes. "Indigenous people are trying to take their land back and they need the economic sovereignty for them to thrive. We need to detach ourselves from the monarchy, and so does the Canadian government to honour treaties."
Others like Dorian Walker point to the ongoing scandals and infighting among members of house of Windsor as a reason the monarchy is losing ground with Canadians.
"I don't think the monarchy would hold that much value in today's society, just the Queen, "said Walker. "Honestly, the entire monarchy system right now is kind of like going downhill because of everything that's been happening lately."
Josh Traptow of the Monarchist League of Canada disagreed, saying the family drama gripping the royals should not detract from their importance to Canada.
"They're like any family, I think every family has its good, bad and the ugly, and it just so happens that they're one of the most famous families in the world and we all seem to really care about that," said Traptow who says it’s time to turn away from the royal family drama, and simply toast a queen who has served her commonwealth for seven decades.
"She's always given us that, you know, kind of calm cool collected, kind of grandmotherly figure. I think she really has turned into the grandmother of the world."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the counts the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard jurors considered
The Virginia civil jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp on all three of his counts Wednesday, finding that Amber Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she'd done so with 'actual malice' -- a higher threshold for cases involving public figures.
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital campus; shooter dead
Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Johnny Depp awarded US$10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
Are guns illegal in Canada? Key questions answered
Canada's government introduced legislation on Monday to implement a national freeze on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban some toys that look like guns. Here's what it means for gun control in the country:
Canadian airline worker detained in the Dominican Republic speaks out about unsanitary conditions in jail
A Canadian airline worker who has been trapped in the Dominican Republic for two months after alerting authorities to narcotics found on his plane says he was subjected to unsafe and unsanitary conditions while spending nine days in jail.
Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is just days away from expiring and if that happens the winner will forfeit the prize.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Edmonton
-
'Mike lost his leg': Anger, sadness after injured motorcyclist left in ditch near Edmonton
A group of strangers brought together by a horrific crash on the outskirts of Edmonton is struggling to feel great about the state of humanity after a hit-and-run left a motorcyclist alone and severely injured in a ditch.
-
4 people registered in the race to replace Jason Kenney
Elections Alberta now has the paperwork of four people seeking to become the next leader of the United Conservative Party and premier of Alberta.
-
Remembering Maurice and Jacob: Family members reflect after guilty verdicts
Loved ones of Maurice Cardinal and Jacob Sansom want them remembered for who they were – playful and supportive family men – and not how they died.
Vancouver
-
'It’s vindicating': B.C. man to receive compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injury
More than a year after becoming partially paralyzed following his COVID-19 vaccine, a B.C. man has become one of the first in the country to be approved for compensation through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program.
-
Several Grade 4 students struck by car outside UBC Botanical Gardens
Three elementary school students were injured after a car left the roadway outside the UBC Botanical Gardens on Wednesday.
-
The daily 'marathon: A rare first-hand look at B.C. family doctors’ workload
British Columbians are hearing an increasing number of family doctors, supported by their specialist colleagues and other healthcare workers, describing the gruelling workload and increasing demands.
Atlantic
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer at Mass Casualty Commission seeks rule change to allow all questioning
The Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a round table to a handful of attendees.
-
Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
-
New Brunswick is latest Atlantic province to roll out inflation relief
New Brunswick became the latest Atlantic province to roll out an aid program targeting the rising cost of living with a $13.2-million package announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigate after boy, 11, suffers concussion after being struck by car in Colwood, B.C.
RCMP are investigating after a child was struck by an SUV while exiting a school bus at a marked crosswalk at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C.
-
More than 900 art pieces returned after massive seizure at Oak Bay, B.C., gallery
Police say hundreds of pieces of artwork have been returned to their rightful owners after Saanich police seized more than 1,000 works from a gallery in Oak Bay, B.C.
-
New primary health-care centre opens on West Shore
A new primary care health centre opened in Colwood, B.C., on Wednesday, serving patients in the West Shore communities of Colwood, Langford, Highlands and Metchosin.
Toronto
-
Displaced Ukrainian family in Toronto on the verge of homelessness
A Ukrainian family forced to immigrate to Canada in late May is desperately searching for housing in Toronto as their free hotel accommodations are set to end Friday.
-
Ford widens lead, gap narrows between Liberals and NDP in final poll
Doug Ford appears to have widened his lead over the Liberals to the widest point in the campaign, a new poll suggests as voters head to the polls on Thursday.
-
Did you receive CERB? The CRA may want their money back soon
At the height of the pandemic the federal government sent money to almost nine million Canadians in the form of benefits from the Canada Emergency Response Program (CERB). Now, two years later the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has checked its books and it wants some of that money back.
Montreal
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
-
Man fatally shot inside Laval restaurant; police suspect links to organized crime
A shooting inside a Laval restaurant Wednesday evening that left one man dead has possible links to organized crime.
Ottawa
-
300 customers remain without power following May 21 storm that hit Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa reported Wednesday evening that power has been "successfully restored" to 179,700 of the 180,000 customers that were knocked off the grid by a derecho storm on May 21.
-
Johnny Depp awarded US$10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Kitchener
-
'Our customers are speaking with their wallets': Sales spike at Cambridge gun store following handgun freeze
Handgun sales have shot up in the days following the federal government’s announcement that it will freeze the sale and import of handguns in Canada.
-
Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds
After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its license.
-
Baby falcons banded, given a clean bill of health
Wednesday was a big day for our feathered friends nesting above the CTV Kitchener studio.
Saskatoon
-
4 charged in connection to missing Saskatoon woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man with homicide in the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Saskatoon gun stores' sales surge after new legislation introduced
Matthew Zarr bought a handgun at North Pro Sports in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay parent concerned over used needles left in public places
Magan Pringle says her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter almost picked up a used needle at a public beach in North Bay.
-
Commuter Challenge will soon be underway in Sudbury
The national Commuter Challenge is about to kick off June 5. In Sudbury, the environmental group reThink Green is challenging commuters to find more environmentally-friendly ways to get to their destinations.
-
As demand for service soars, Women In Crisis Algoma calls for stable funding
Women In Crisis Algoma is seeing a significant increase in demand for its sexual assault care program, with wait times of six months to a year for a victim to see a counsellor.
Winnipeg
-
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital campus; shooter dead
Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shooting at Portage lounge
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.
-
Storm floods Winnipeg with calls of flooded basements, downed trees
Cleanup is underway in southern Manitoba in the wake of yet another wet and windy storm.
Regina
-
'He’s gone because of you': Samwel Uko's family speaks out as tensions flare during inquest
For the first time since he died two years ago, Uko’s parents addressed media on Wednesday morning ahead of the third day of the inquest into his death.
-
'Looking a lot better': Optimism in Weyburn as Sask. Oil and Gas Show finishes its first day
Renewed optimism in Saskatchewan’s oil patch is evident as Weyburn plays host to the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Show, which runs from June 1st to June 2nd.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).