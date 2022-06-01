'She really has turned into the grandmother of the world': Calgarians love the queen but the monarchy? Not so much

At Calgary’s British Pantry store Platinum Jubilee memorabilia has been flying off the shelves since early in the year. Owner Hamida Virji said they have not been able to keep up with demand.

"People have been coming in since the beginning of the year asking us if we can get any souvenirs. They've been putting the names in the book for us to call them when it comes in. So when we call them they were here and within two days, we were sold out."

Virji says they actually had to pull souvenir teacups off the shelves because they were selling too fast.

"We are having a huge party on Saturday. So we thought we will hold a few pieces back."

Running a store that sells British food, treats and memorabilia, It should be no surprise that Virji, and most of her clients are monarchists.

"The Queen made a promise years ago, that she would continue to serve us well, and she has. She has served the Commonwealth well, and countries around the world. We would like to take this opportunity to wish her all the best and good health and congratulations."

The City of Calgary is also celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The City Archives' display of Queen Elizabeth II and Calgary’s Royal Connection will be viewable at the Municipal Building Atrium through June (and online) – including memorabilia from the last 70 years.

On June 2 Calgary buildings and landmarks will be lit in the regal colour of purple. Those sites include Arts Commons, Olympic Plaza, Calgary Tower, Stephen Avenue Galleria Trees, and the TELUS Spark building, a tree and commemorative plaque has been installed at Confederation Park.

On the pathways near that tree in Confederation Park Calgarians told CTV they have a great respect for the Queen and her long service to the Commonwealth.

"Absolutely. Yeah. God bless, and save the Queen," said Calgarian Tim Hayes "Totally convinced that she's a woman of age, and dignity. And yeah, I bless her and honour her."

"The Queen herself she's fantastic, and a part of our history" said Calgarian Kris Olsen. "And our heritage is something we should embrace and enjoy while she is still here."

In the 1960s, a queen celebrated national and global firsts 👑



We’re celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s service to the United Kingdom, Commonwealth and beyond 🇬🇧#QueenElizabeth #PJCountdown #PlatinumJubilee #70YearsCelebration #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/x63wSg1pVT — Platinum Jubilee Pageant (@Jubilee_Pageant) June 1, 2022

SYMBOL OF COLONIALISM

Despite the 96-year-old monarch’s record- long reign, her stalwart image, and almost universal personal admiration, not everyone thinks the institution she represents still has a place in society.

"I love her as a human being, she is very kind she is nice. The family is nice," said Calgarian Eve Aboka, "but I think the Queen to me represents colonialism, and coming from Africa I don’t see the importance of colonialism in today’s society."

Alex Manitopyes also believes that as head of the British monarchy, the Queen represents a piece of Canadian history that should be relegated to the dust bin.

"It’s a symbol of colonialism, and it’s an illusion that we all need to detach from," said Manitopyes. "Indigenous people are trying to take their land back and they need the economic sovereignty for them to thrive. We need to detach ourselves from the monarchy, and so does the Canadian government to honour treaties."

Others like Dorian Walker point to the ongoing scandals and infighting among members of house of Windsor as a reason the monarchy is losing ground with Canadians.

"I don't think the monarchy would hold that much value in today's society, just the Queen, "said Walker. "Honestly, the entire monarchy system right now is kind of like going downhill because of everything that's been happening lately."

Josh Traptow of the Monarchist League of Canada disagreed, saying the family drama gripping the royals should not detract from their importance to Canada.

"They're like any family, I think every family has its good, bad and the ugly, and it just so happens that they're one of the most famous families in the world and we all seem to really care about that," said Traptow who says it’s time to turn away from the royal family drama, and simply toast a queen who has served her commonwealth for seven decades.

"She's always given us that, you know, kind of calm cool collected, kind of grandmotherly figure. I think she really has turned into the grandmother of the world."