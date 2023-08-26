Shed destroyed in Friday night fire in Forest Lawn

Calgary firefighters were called to a shed fire in the Forest Lawn-Forest Heights neighbourhood Friday night.

The fire department said a neighbour noticed the flames at around 6:30 p.m., and called 911.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly but the shed was destroyed.

Part of a fence and some grass also burned.

Firefighters prevented flames from damaging an adjacent garage and flames did not reach any homes either.

No one was injured.

An investigator is looking into the cause.