CALGARY – Coming off of a successful first season, season 2 of comedy series Jann has just finished shooting.

Season 1 was critically acclaimed as the most-watched Canadian comedy series of the 2018-2019 broadcast year.

It stars multi-platinum award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter Jann Arden, who plays a fictionalized version of herself.

Arden’s character is an aging musician looking for meaning in her personal life and career all while navigating family issues including a mother with dementia.

Arden says she is grateful to be starring in a hit show at this stage in her life.

"To have the opportunity to do this show was really alarming because I am entering into this arena that is very youth oriented, especially if you’re looking at situation comedy. And it’s not just Canada it’s right across the board – that’s internationally. You very seldom will a woman in a starring role as a mature person."

The second season is set to air next spring exclusively on CTV and Crave.