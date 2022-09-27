Shot fired during fight at Lethbridge home, police say

Lethbridge police are investigating after a shot was fired during an altercation at a westside home on Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene, at a home in the 200 block of Mt. Crandell Crescent, at approximately 8:39 p.m. on Sept. 26.

On arrival, police found a large group of people had gathered outside the home, with several people fleeing the area.

The occupants of the home cooperated with the investigation, but police did not find any weapons.

"Investigation has determined that an altercation occurred between people at the residence and others who had attended the home," LPS said in a release.

"Evidence indicates at least one shot was fired into the air and a shotgun casing was seized from the front yard."

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com.