Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary

Calgary police were investigating another shooting Monday evening.

Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m., in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.

Police were called to the lot at 22 Avenue and 26 Street S.E. after witnesses reported hearing multiple shots.

It appears no witnesses saw the actual shooting but someone saw a black BMW SUV leave the scene.

Police say no one caught the licence plate.

Shell casings were left behind and officers placed them in evidence bags.

Police say no one has shown up at any hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Officers canvassed the area looking for any home security footage or other witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police directly or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.