CALGARY -- The lone occupant of a vehicle avoided injury after multiple shots were fired at them in a northeast neighbourhood late Thursday night.

Police responded to an area near an apartment complex along Sky View Dr. N.E. shortly before 11 p.m. following reports of gunshots.

A vehicle with multiple bullet holes was located. Officers determined the vehicle had been occupied at the time of the shooting but the lone occupant had not been struck by any of the shots.

According to police, the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Police have not released details regarding the description of a suspect. It is believed the shooter left the area in a white vehicle, make and model not confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.