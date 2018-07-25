

CTV calgary Staff





Nearly 400 people gathered at a Sikh temple in the city’s northeast on Wednesday to pray and pay their respects to members of three generations of the Minhas family.

In the morning hours of Saturday July 14, the Minhas’ southbound minivan entered a northbound lane of a road northwest of the city of Amarillo, Texas and collided with an 18-wheeler.

The crash claimed the lives of Upinderjit Minhas, the driver of the minivan, as well as his 68-year-old mother Nirmal Mehar Minhas and his six-year-old son Mehar Partap Minhas.

Upinderjit’s wife Jasleen and their two daughters, aged 10 and eight, were transported to local hospitals. Jasleen and her eldest daughter remain in hospital in Texas as of Wednesday.

A GoFundMe campaign to assist the Minhas family has raised nearly $20,000 to help cover medical, funeral and travel costs.

A funeral service for the victims of the crash was held in Texas on the weekend of July 21.