Siksika Nation to receive $1.3B in land claim settlement

The Siksika Nation has voted to accept a $1.3 billion one-time settlement payment from the federal government over a wrongful land surrender that dates back to 1910.

About 77 per cent of nation members voted in favour of the referendum last week, with 70 per cent of eligible voter turnout, according to a news release on the Siksika Nation website.

The vote means the nation will discontinue all filed court actions relating to the land settlement.

According to nation research, in 1910 a land deal was struck by a slim majority in a rigged vote which included support of some non-nation members and even a voter who was actually dead at the time.

In a news release, Chief Ouray Crowfoot said the settlement "is not reconciliation."

"We will never be restored to the same as before these breaches took place. We lost almost half of our land base and access to ceremonial sites and our connection to the land."

"One thing the settlement can provide is opportunities. Financial opportunities that can open many doors for our people and be a move towards financial sovereignty. Opportunities that can help remove barriers, build capacity and provide services to help better the standard of life for all our people.”

The use of the settlement funds will be entirely up to the nation.

The settlement will also allow the nation to buy back the land from the 1910 surrender, plus an option to "apply for up (to) 115,000 acres of land purchased by the Nation that can be added to the reserve anywhere in Alberta."

CTV News has reached out to a Crown Indigenous Relations with the federal government for a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day…