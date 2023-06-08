Silver Springs sinkhole swallows front-end of SUV

Members of the Calgary Fire Department were called to a sinkhole that opened up in the community of Silver Springs on Thursday.

The sinkhole along Silver Ridge Close N.W. was reported just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the front-end of a Ford SUV inside the crevasse.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, the driver of the SUV had to climb out through the back with help from witnesses in order to escape.

A sinkhole along Silver Ridge Close N.W. as seen on Thursday, June 8, 2023.