Silver Springs sinkhole swallows front-end of SUV

A sinkhole along Silver Ridge Close N.W. as seen on Thursday, June 8, 2023. A sinkhole along Silver Ridge Close N.W. as seen on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the lack of gravity in space impacts astronauts’ brain

What happens to the brain when you take gravity away? According to a new study looking at astronauts both before and after space travel, that experience causes physical changes that researchers believe requires at least three years between longer missions to recover from.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina