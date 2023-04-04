Simple steps can prevent bird deaths during coming spring migration: Experts
A few simple steps can prevent untold numbers of migrating birds from being killed.
After a colder-than-normal March, warming weather is starting to draw migrating birds north, with many songbird species expected to start arriving next week.
"Things like robins are starting to show up more and more now, blue birds are being seen out in the country around Calgary, so that's a little hint of the so-called songbirds," said John McFaul, president of Nature Calgary.
But each year, migrations kill thousands of birds in Calgary alone, and one significant contributor is light pollution.
"They will come towards the light and find themselves stuck in the centre of a city and running into danger like windows and predators," said Sara Jordan-McLachlan, a wildlife biologist and volunteer with Bird-Friendly Calgary.
She says the majority of window strikes are happening at tree height and below, and a few small steps can prevent many of these collisions.
She recommends turning out as many lights as possible at home between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., especially during the two-month migration period each spring and fall.
She also says cats should be kept indoors.
Domestic cats have been shown to have a significant impact on bird populations.
Lastly, consider putting stickers or other markings on windows to warn birds.
