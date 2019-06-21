Six people are facing charges after a pair of vehicles were stolen during private test drives.

Police say a woman went to a residence in the southeast community of Copperfield about 9:30 p.m. on June 12 to look at a Toyota 4Runner, which was listed on an online classified site.

The owner of the vehicle went with the woman for a test drive, with her behind the wheel, and noticed a Honda CR-V following them.

The woman drove outside the city on Township Road 240 and pulled over near Rainbow Road, where she demanded the owner get out.

With the CR-V still following them and fearing for his safety, the man got out and both vehicles fled, leaving him on the side of the road.

Police then found both the 4Runner and CR-V near an apartment in the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.E. where they arrested two men and a woman outside. Police then went into the apartment building where another woman, believed to have been the driver, was arrested, along with two other men.

Police say the CR-V was similarly stolen during a private test drive on May 21 when another vehicle rear-ended it and the suspects drove off when the owner got out to inspect the damage.

A number of items were seized during searches related to the investigation, including:

40.1 grams of methamphetamine

2 grams of fentanyl

Various rounds of ammunition

Stolen identity documents

Police are offering tips for people to stay safe while making private sales, including:

Arrange to meet in a public place, with many people around that is in view of CCTV cameras. The Calgary Police Service encourages citizens to use ‘Buy and Sell Zones’ which have been designated in the parking lot of each district office

If possible, have a friend or family member come with you

Speak with the buyer ahead of time and trust your gut. If their answers sound suspicious, they probably are

Make arrangements for the test drive ahead of time, decide on a route and ask to see identification prior to handing over the keys

Make note of the vehicle that the buyer arrived in and anyone else in the vehicle

Six people are facing charges.

Darby Jackson Benedict, 23, of Calgary:

Robbery

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Driving while disqualified

Driving without insurance

Five counts of breaching a recognizance

Al-Karim Punjari Giga, 38, of Calgary:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Driving while disqualified

Driving without insurance

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Kyle David Stremick, 34, of Calgary:

Robbery

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Jesse Strongeagle 24, of Calgary:

Robbery

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Driving without insurance

Possession of a controlled substance

MacKenzie Claire Andersen, 19, of Calgary:

Robbery

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Breaching a probation order

Three counts of breaching a recognizance

Kamran Sattar, 42, of Calgary: