LETHBRIDGE -- RCMP officials confirm the six survivors of Friday morning's fatal crash on Highway 36 remain in hospital and are considered to be in stable condition.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a southbound pickup truck and a northbound passenger van collided on the highway between the towns of Vauxhall and Taber.

A 31-year-old man from Saskatoon, Sask. who had been driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene.

There were nine people in the van at the time of the crash and three died at the crash site. The deceased include a 26-year-old man from Camrose who had been driving as well as a 25-year-old man from Edmonton and a 29-year-old from Camrose.

The occupants of the van were members of a construction crew employed by Belectric Canada Solar Inc. who were travelling from their accommodations in Taber to a solar plant construction near Vauxhall.

Following the collision, two of the survivors were considered to be in life-threatening condition, one person was deemed to be in serious condition, while the remaining three passengers were injured but considered to be in non-life threatening condition. All six survivors were transported to hospital by either air or ground ambulance.

RCMP confirm the six passengers remain in hospital in stable condition as of Saturday.

The investigation into the deadly crash continues.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support the family of Dorian Gladue who was airlifted from the crash scene to the Foothills Medical Centre. According to the "Fatal Crash Survivor" fundraising campaign, the father of three young children suffered broken legs, broken hips, multiple breaks to his pelvis, neck fractures and internal bleeding as a result of the crash.