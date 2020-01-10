CALGARY -- Four people are dead and six people have been transported to hospital following a Friday morning crash on Highway 36.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 7 a.m. to a location on the highway just south of the intersection with Highway 875 following reports of a head-on collision near the Old Man River crossing.

"A southbound pickup truck had collided with a northbound passenger van," said Cpl.Deanna Fontaine of the Southern Alberta District RCMP. "The lone occupant of the truck, the driver of the van and two passengers of the van were pronounced deceased and six other occupants of the van have been assessed on scene by EMS and transported to various hospitals."

The extent of the patients' injuries and their respective conditions have not been confirmed.

EMS officials confirm STARS Air Ambulance and HALO Air Ambulance helicopter crews were deployed to the area to transport patients as well as EMS ground crews from Vauxhall, Taber, Coaldale and Brooks.

Highway 36 has been closed between the towns of Vauxhall and Taber. The crash occurred at a location approximately 20 kilometres north of the Taber townsite.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. RCMP have not provided an expected time for the reopening of the highway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.



