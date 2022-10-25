Skyview Ranch drug bust yields semi-automatic rifle, cocaine and $10K

A GSG-16 semi-auto rifle seized during the Oct. 13 search of a home in Skyview Ranch as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (CPS) A GSG-16 semi-auto rifle seized during the Oct. 13 search of a home in Skyview Ranch as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (CPS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina