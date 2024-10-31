Calgary to see mild temperatures Halloween night

Calgary trick-or-treaters will see mild Halloween weather on Thursday.

We're expecting a high of 3 C with a mix of sun and cloud and some slight wind.

The low for Thursday will be -6 C, but with the wind it could feel cooler.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Calgary's average high for Oct. 31 is 7.5 C and the average low is -5.1 C.

The highest temperature recorded in Calgary on Halloween was 21.1 C in 1958, while the coldest was -25.7 C in 1984.

No snow is in the forecast for Thursday, but many Calgarians know that that isn't always the case for Oct. 31.

The greatest snowfall (9.1 centimetres) was in 1967, according to ECCC.