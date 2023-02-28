Slow down to stay safe: New road rules in Alberta delayed

This year, Alberta drivers will need to follow some new rules aimed at protecting roadside workers and first responders.

The change comes from Alberta's Traffic Safety Amendment Act, which was introduced in March 2022.

Previously, drivers were required to slow down to at least 60 km/h when passing tow trucks and emergency workers.

Under the new rules, which will come into effect sometime this year, drivers will also need to slow down for all roadside maintenance workers and snowplow operators – any vehicle permitted to have flashing lights.

Staff Sgt. Rob Patterson of the CPS traffic section says the new rules will better protect everyone who works at the side of Alberta's busy roads and highways.

"(It's) a significant change – it's a better indicator for all drivers that there is something occurring on the side of the road," he said.

"Also, it's a lot easier for first responders to move around that scene, knowing that everyone in that area in all lanes is going to be slow."

While those vehicles are in motion, the regular rules apply, he says.

"We want you to stay back from those vehicles and give them the space they need to do their job."

The new rules apply to both two-lane and four-lane highways.

Patterson says speed fines for drivers who pass emergency vehicles are doubled and could reach as much as $1,000 in some cases, but officers may opt to give warnings to drivers at first.

"Although the law is in effect day one and you could be charged day one, generally speaking I know the officers in the traffic section will be looking to educate people at first but this is a significant piece of legislation and significant importance to the safety of our members.

"We may be a little less tolerant than most when it comes to this."