Slow down to stay safe: New road rules in Alberta delayed

Later this year, drivers in all lanes passing a roadside emergency will need to slow down to 60 km/h or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower, to ensure the safety of first responders and other workers. (File) Later this year, drivers in all lanes passing a roadside emergency will need to slow down to 60 km/h or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower, to ensure the safety of first responders and other workers. (File)

