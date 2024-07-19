Smell smoke? Calgary's air quality 'moderate' for start of weekend

CALGARY
    Calgary's air quality is expected to be somewhat poor for the start of the weekend.

    As of 8 a.m. on Friday, the city's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was sitting at 4 (moderate risk), according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    Calgary's AQHI is forecast to climb to stay at 4 (moderate risk) Friday evening and Saturday.

    Air quality advisories are in place for a large section of northern Alberta and northern Saskatchewan, and sections of northern B.C. and the Kootenay area are under a special air quality statement, but no statements or advisories are in place for Calgary.

    For more information about air quality, including information on health risks, you can visit Canada.ca.

