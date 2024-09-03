Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

The Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) says Calgary saw 2,186 home sales in August 2024, marking a 19.5 per cent decrease year-over-year.

The city had 3,536 new listings last month, a 13 per cent increase year-over-year.

According to CREB, The benchmark price of a home rose in every housing category, with the total residential price up to $601,800 – an increase of 6.3 per cent year-over-year.

By housing type, the benchmark prices are:

Detached: $762,600 – +6.3 per cent year-over-year;

Semi-detached: $681,200 – +9.6 per cent year-over-year;

Row: $461,700 – +12.5 per cent year-over-year; and

Apartment: $346,500 – +15.8 per cent year-over-year.

Ann-Marie Lurie, Chief Economist at CREB, says sales improved for homes priced over $1 million in August, contributing to the year-to-date gain of over 40 per cent.

"The growth in sales was possible thanks to the gains in new listings, as this segment is exhibiting better supply demand ratios compared to other price ranges," Lurie said in a statement to CTV News.

"Overall this segment of the market continues to represent a larger share of overall activity in Calgary."

Here are the city's five most expensive already-constructed residential homes for sale as of Sept. 3, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:

1 - $11M historical mansion in Upper Mount Royal

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This historic mansion, known as the Burns residence, is in Upper Mount Royal.

The 5,298-square-foot home was built in 1912 and originally ownedby Alfred Price, a superintendent with the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Aside from serving as the home for several notable and influential Calgarians, the residence sits on a sprawling half-acre lot surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths.

One of the mansion's biggest draws may be the pool; it's situated near a glass cabana that can serve as a bar area or greenhouse.

930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home is located at 930 Prospect Avenue S.W.

The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 11 days.

2 - $10M mod mansion in Lower Mount Royal

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) If you're tired of touring cookie-cutter homes that lack character or personality, there's a house for sale in southwest Calgary that may pique your interest.

Built in 2015 by Calgary architect Jeremy Sturgess, "Montreal House" sits in the community of Lower Mount Royal.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) The 4,062-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms in total, three of which are above grade, four bathrooms and an urban courtyard.

Outside the steel-frame home, 18 cantilevered beams provide shade from the sun for the west-facing windows.

A look at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca) "The house’s layout maximizes privacy with east-facing bedrooms that greet the morning sun and a screened entry set back from the street," states the listing.

The two-storey home is located at 1308 Montreal Avenue S.W.

The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 74 days.

3 – $9.99M Rosedale mansion

A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)Built just last year, this 6,148-square-foot home sits along Crescent Road N.W., offering a spectacular view of the city.

The home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three partial bathrooms.

A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)It has an elevator, a putting green and golf simulator, five fireplaces and six built-in televisions, infrared heaters on all the outdoor patios – including the private hot tub balcony – and a doubleattached garage plus additional parking for five vehicles.

"New home warranty is in place for this spectacular one-of-a-kind Rockwood-built home," says the listing.

A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)The three-storey home is located at 914 Crescent Road N.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 119 days.

4 - $9.75M Pump Hill castle

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foothome in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.

"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 90 days.

5 - $7.9M estate in Aspen Woods

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.

Entering the estate you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.

"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.

There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (sothebysrealty.com)Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 186 days.