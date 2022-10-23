Snow warning ends as Calgary digs out from first snowfall of season

The snowfall warning for Calgary ended before the snow stopped falling.

After a weekend that saw much more snow than originally forecast, Environment Canada was calling for the first blast of winter to end by late Sunday morning.

According to a release issued by the City of Calgary early Sunday, total snowfall for the weekend is approximately 25 cm, far more than originally forecast.

Snow update: Enjoy the snow while it lasts! Light snow is now falling but is expected to stop this afternoon. Crews are working on the major roads, pathways, City-maintained sidewalks, cycle tracks, staircases and LRT platforms. Use caution while traveling today. #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/3KRadJCCCg — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 23, 2022

The city said crews continue to work on major routes, plowing snow and putting down material when necessary.

A multi-vehicle collision that took place around 8 a.m. was blocking all lanes on westbound 16 Avenue N.W. and Deerfoot Trail.

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle incident on WB 16 Ave and Deerfoot Tr NE, blocking all lanes. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/4UF5bVVA01 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 23, 2022

Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists are advised to use caution while travelling. Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for trouble spots at intersections, on hills, ramps and bridge decks.

In addition to working on Priority 1 routes (major roads that have over 20,000 vehicles a day), city crews are responding to multiple reports of downed tree branches that are blocking paths, sidewalks and roadways. Call 311 to report any downed trees.

ENMAX reported that it was working on restoring power to 176 homes in Braeside and Cedarbrae, an area that also experienced a power outage Saturday.

Earlier Sunday, ENMAX restored power to residents in Haysboro and Southwood, which the utility said was caused by a tree contacting ENMAX equipment.

Power has been restored to everyone in Haysboro and Southwood. The outage was caused by a tree contacting ENMAX equipment. Thanks for your patience. #yyc pic.twitter.com/edHFk4jtGD — ENMAX Power (@ENMAXpower) October 23, 2022

The city doesn't anticipate the need to call a snow route parking ban.