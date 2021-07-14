CALGARY -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over Calgary and several neighbouring communities Wednesday afternoon as part of their ongoing Operation INSPIRATION.

The Snowbirds appeared between noon and 1 p.m. over Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane and Okotoks. The flyover utilizef the smoke systems aboard the aircraft.

Operation INSPIRATION has the Snowbirds and the CF-18 demonstration team conducting flybys and participating in air shows across North America while honouring the legacy of Capt. Jenn Casey, the Snowbirds public affairs officers who died in a May 2020 crash in British Columbia.

Prior to arriving in Calgary on Tuesday, the Snowbirds participated in a flyover above the former residential school site on the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan where the remains of Indigenous children were recently located. According to Snowbirds officials, the flyover was a gesture to "express our sincere respect and solidarity with Indigenous people across Canada."

I went up to Broadcast Hill with the kids to watch the @CFSnowbirds fly over #yyc; despite the smoke, it was still a fantastic show, though the kids were more impressed by the giant @CTVCalgary antenna. pic.twitter.com/frQ2hn9Gby — Constable Chris Martin (@CstCJMartin) July 14, 2021