A social media post by WWE wrestler Lacey Evans that showed her getting a ticket from an Alberta RCMP officer on the weekend was rehearsed but she did end up with a ticket for speeding.

Evans was in Edmonton for a show at Rogers Place on the weekend and was pulled over on Highway 2 by RCMP in Leduc County for speeding.

She posted an exchange with the officer on Twitter and in it she asks the officer, “Do you know who I am?” to which the officer replies, “I have no idea.”

In the video, the officer continues to explain the details of the ticket and Evans grabs it out of his hands and says, “You nasty thing, I’ll pay the ticket.”

He tells her to have a good day and she tells him to have a terrible day and then says “Canada is terrible,” and the officer replies, “Welcome to Edmonton.”

Evans told CTV News that her reaction was staged and she was in character as WWE's "Sassy Southern Belle."

On Monday, RCMP put out a release saying that the video encounter was a 'rehearsed interaction.'

Police say when Evans was initially pulled over that she was polite and told the officer who she was.

She then asked the officer if he would take part in the video stunt and he obliged.

The video has had over 2.3 million views on Twitter so far.

1.Canada is terrible.����

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. ���� #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

Evans also posted a tweet about Calgary's Hart family on Friday evening, which recieved a number of comments from supporters of the wrestling dynasty.